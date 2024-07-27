HP brings powerful AI PCs for businesses, retail customers in India

HP introduced its most advanced AI PCs in India, aimed at supporting large enterprises, startups, and retail consumers.

The new models, the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X, are the company's inaugural Copilot+ PCs. Both laptops are powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor, featuring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of performing 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS), enabling them to run language models and generative AI directly on the device.

The HP EliteBook Ultra is notable for its slim design and robust battery life, featuring enterprise-grade security to protect data amid increasing cyber threats.

Designed for retail customers, including creators and freelancers, the HP OmniBook X offers a powerful and adaptable device to fit their varied needs.

These new laptops feature the built-in HP AI Companion, a personal AI assistant designed to enhance productivity and creativity. Weighing just 1.3 kg, they are among the thinnest next-gen AI PCs globally, with a battery life of up to 26 hours, according to the company.

The HP EliteBook Ultra starts at Rs 1,69,934 and comes in Atmospheric Blue, while the HP OmniBook X starts at Rs 1,39,999 in Meteor Silver.