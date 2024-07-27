OpenAI takes on Google Search, unveils AI-powered SearchGPT

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has entered the search market dominated by Google with the launch of SearchGPT, an AI-driven search engine that provides real-time information from across the web.

Led by Sam Altman, OpenAI described SearchGPT as a “temporary prototype” featuring new AI search capabilities designed to deliver quick, accurate answers along with clear and relevant sources.

The company is initially rolling out SearchGPT to a select group of users and publishers to gather feedback.

“Though this prototype is temporary, our goal is to integrate the most effective features into ChatGPT in the future,” the company stated.

SearchGPT aims to enhance user experience by prominently citing and linking to publishers in search results, and allows users to ask follow-up questions, building context with each query.

“Responses include clear, in-line attribution with source links, so users can easily see where information comes from and access additional results through a sidebar,” OpenAI explained.

The company also plans to refine SearchGPT’s capabilities in areas such as local information and commerce.