Paris Olympics: NASA shares stunning images from space, Musk reacts

On Saturday, NASA released breathtaking images of Paris from space as the 2024 Paris Olympics began amid dramatic weather conditions, including thunderclouds and heavy rain.

The International Space Station (ISS) shared the images on its X social media account, showcasing Paris as it sparkled with Olympic lights.

“The City of Light. Paris, where the 2024 Olympics just kicked off, dazzles in these night-time photos taken from the International Space Station,” the ISS account posted.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed his admiration for the images, commenting that “the Olympics laser show was amazing.”

One X user enthused, “Amazing view! What an amazing planet!”

In a historic first for the Olympics, the opening ceremony was held not in a stadium but along Paris’s iconic Seine River, right in the city’s heart.

“Paris goes to sleep but the Olympic rings still shine. Tomorrow the sports begin,” the official Paris Olympics X account tweeted.

The ceremony featured representatives from Greece leading athletes from nearly 200 countries in the Parade of the Nations on boats along the river.

India has dispatched a contingent of 117 athletes to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, competing in 16 out of the 32 sports featured. The Indian team will begin its campaign on Saturday with events in shooting, badminton, tennis, rowing, archery, and hockey.