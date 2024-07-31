New Qualcomm Snapdragon Chip to bring 5G to over 600 million Indian mobile users

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 mobile platform, aiming to enhance the entry-level mobile experience and make 5G technology available to over 600 million smartphone users in India. The new chip promises peak download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, which is seven times faster than the LTE speeds typically found in the same price range.

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will first be used by major OEMs, including Xiaomi and its associated brands, with the launch of the first commercial device expected later this year, according to Qualcomm.

The new platform features gigabit 5G connectivity, efficient power management for extended battery life, and advanced camera capabilities.

Xiaomi and its brands are expected to be the first to adopt the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, with their first commercial device anticipated before the year ends. Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver gigabit-speed connectivity across India.

Qualcomm has been a leader in technological innovation in India for the past 20 years, significantly advancing 5G and artificial intelligence technologies.