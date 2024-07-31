Noise launches the Noise Buds VS102 Elite

Noise is all set to refresh their legacy TWS series with the launch of Noise Buds VS102 Elite. Augmenting the design innovation with a modern and minimalistic look, Noise Buds VS102 Elite adds a premium quotient with a touch-up of chrome finish and a smooth matte finish, offering a more polished and elegant look for modern-day go-getters. The new edition has remastered rhythm to bring a wholesome feature-loaded audio experience, redefined to offer up to 50 hours of playtime with a single charge to support extended audio sessions for the users.

The earbuds come with 11mm drivers for an unparalleled audio performance. From clear sound quality to deep bass, they are the user’s perfect companion for all things audio. Whether one is at the gym, a party, or in transit, the Quad mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology allows them to cut through any background noise during calls for a clear and crisp conversation.

The product is further equipped with Instacharge technology, allowing users to enjoy up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted hearing with only 10 minutes of charge. The IPX5 waterproofing enables them to comfortably withstand unexpected showers this monsoon or sweat during workouts. On the other hand, the Noise Buds VS102 Elite sports Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity over an expanded range and a greatly improved transmission speed. It is an ideal choice for audiophiles seeking high-quality functionality in this segment.

Price: INR 899.

Available online.