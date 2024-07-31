Wi-Fi on flights now

In a positive development for travelers, Vistara has announced it will offer 20 minutes of free Wi-Fi on its international flights, making it the first Indian airline to introduce this feature.

The joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines stated that the complimentary 20-minute Wi-Fi access will be available to passengers across all cabins. This service is particularly beneficial for those looking to buy additional Wi-Fi time using Indian credit or debit cards.

Available on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft, the service allows passengers to receive one-time passwords via email, which can be used to purchase extended in-flight Wi-Fi during their session, Vistara explained.

Deepak Rajawat, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, expressed confidence that passengers will value this enhancement, which is designed to make their Vistara experience more convenient and enjoyable.

Additionally, Business Class passengers and Platinum Club Vistara members receive 50 MB of free Wi-Fi.

For non-members, unlimited data access on messaging apps like WhatsApp is priced at Rs 372.74 plus GST. For internet browsing, the service is offered at Rs 1,577.54 plus GST, covering audio and video streaming on social media and the web. Unlimited data, including all streaming protocols, is available for Rs 2,707.04 plus GST.

The airline also provides nearly 700 hours of content on its in-flight entertainment systems, including movies, TV shows, and audio options.