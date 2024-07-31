YouTube says providing Indian creators new ways to generate revenue, unlock ‘fandoms’

YouTube, owned by Google, is providing Indian creators with new avenues to generate revenue and engage with their fan base through creation, monetization, and community features. According to Ishan John Chatterjee, Director of India at YouTube, the platform is offering tools that enable creators to earn directly from their dedicated fans.

Chatterjee highlighted that features such as Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Channel Memberships allow fans to financially support their favorite creators, strengthening their connection with the content.

Reflecting on the 10th anniversary of YouTube FanFest in Mumbai, Chatterjee noted that the event marked a significant shift in Indian pop culture, with fans treating creators with the same enthusiasm typically reserved for movie or sports stars.

“Today, fandom has grown into a powerful influence on trends, communities, and the entertainment industry,” Chatterjee remarked.

A recent Google and SmithGeiger survey revealed that 62 percent of Gen Z fans feel part of a unique fandom that isn’t shared by anyone they know personally, highlighting the diverse and continually evolving nature of fan communities.

Chatterjee emphasized that YouTube offers a wider range of creative formats compared to other platforms, allowing for varied expressions of creativity—from 15-second Shorts to 15-hour livestreams. “We’re making our tools more intuitive and accessible, allowing fans to engage with content more easily. Features like the Create App and Shorts are designed to reduce barriers to participation,” he explained.

The YouTube Partner Program, which has created a sustainable pathway for creators, offers freedom and opportunities to build businesses and communities online. “In addition to ads and subscriptions, our BrandConnect platform facilitates sponsored deals, giving creators engaging and enjoyable ways to earn while connecting with their audience,” Chatterjee added.

The platform also provides various tools such as posts, vertical live streams, multi-language audio options, and Gen-AI dubbing, helping creators forge deeper connections with their fans.