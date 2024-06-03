TWS earbuds that double as a fidget spinner

Nu Republic, an Indian wearable tech brand, is preparing to launch a product: the Cyberstud SPIN, a unique pair of earbuds that double as a fidget spinner. This innovative product will soon be available in India and other countries. The Cyberstud SPIN is designed with a 360-degree fidget spinner mechanism and embraces a cyberpunk aesthetic, potentially featuring metallic accents and bright colors, as hinted by the announcement poster. The exact design of the earbuds or their case remains unclear, but they are expected to follow the trend of Nu Republic's other products, which are known for their distinctive appearances, such as the Transform X earbuds.

The Cyberstud SPIN earbuds could include metal gliders that produce a swoosh sound when spun, emphasizing their dual functionality. Unlike other earbuds on the market, such as the Nothing Ear and CMF Buds, the Cyberstud SPIN appears to genuinely incorporate the fidget spinner concept. This product is particularly aimed at gamers, offering a low latency support of 40ms, which is significantly lower than the 120ms found in the CMF Buds’ game mode. This feature suggests that Nu Republic is focusing on providing an enhanced gaming experience with minimal audio delay.

The tentative price for the Cyberstud SPIN in India is expected to be below Rs 3,000, making it an affordable option for tech enhusiasts and gamers alike. In addition to launching in India, the Cyberstud SPIN will also be available in other markets such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the UAE. The anticipation for this product is high, as it promises to combine the practical benefits of earbuds with the playful nature of a fidget spinner, catering to a diverse range of consumers. With its unique design and targeted features, the Cyberstud SPIN is set to make a significant impact in the wearable tech market.