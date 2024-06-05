Gadgets

Garmin launches new range of smartwatches in India

Garmin introduced a new line of smartwatches on Wednesday in India, under the Forerunner 165 series with four colour options
Garmin launches new range of smartwatches in India
Garmin launches new range of smartwatches in India

Garmin on Wednesday launched a new range of smartwatches under its Forerunner 165 series in India. The Forerunner 165 series comes in four colour options including Turquoise/Aqua, Black/Slate grey, Mist grey/Whitestone, and Berry/Lilac.

Professional runners and athletes who must constantly analyse their training by tracking pace, distance, wrist-based heart rate, VO2 max, and other metrics will find Garmin's Forerunner 165 Series to be especially useful in helping them achieve better results.

According to the company, the GPS-running smartwatch comes with a vibrant touchscreen AMOLED display. It comes with 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 19 hours in GPS mode. It comes equipped with a Pulse OX Blood oxygen saturation monitor, Barometric Altimeter, floor climb, Compass, and new-generation ambient light sensors.

Also, read: Microsoft, KT to jointly develop AI, cloud technologies Seoul

Moreover, the newest range of the Garmin Forerunner 165 series is sleek and lightweight, with a 43mm case size and colourful, dual-shot bands. It comes with an option to listen to music on the go, without a phone using a wireless headphone, by downloading playlists directly from your Spotify or Amazon Music accounts, the company said. Priced at Rs 33,490. Consumers can purchase this smartwatch at select premium brand stores.

Garmin
Forerunner 165

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com