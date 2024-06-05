Garmin launches new range of smartwatches in India

Garmin on Wednesday launched a new range of smartwatches under its Forerunner 165 series in India. The Forerunner 165 series comes in four colour options including Turquoise/Aqua, Black/Slate grey, Mist grey/Whitestone, and Berry/Lilac.

Professional runners and athletes who must constantly analyse their training by tracking pace, distance, wrist-based heart rate, VO2 max, and other metrics will find Garmin's Forerunner 165 Series to be especially useful in helping them achieve better results.

According to the company, the GPS-running smartwatch comes with a vibrant touchscreen AMOLED display. It comes with 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 19 hours in GPS mode. It comes equipped with a Pulse OX Blood oxygen saturation monitor, Barometric Altimeter, floor climb, Compass, and new-generation ambient light sensors.

Also, read: Microsoft, KT to jointly develop AI, cloud technologies Seoul

Moreover, the newest range of the Garmin Forerunner 165 series is sleek and lightweight, with a 43mm case size and colourful, dual-shot bands. It comes with an option to listen to music on the go, without a phone using a wireless headphone, by downloading playlists directly from your Spotify or Amazon Music accounts, the company said. Priced at Rs 33,490. Consumers can purchase this smartwatch at select premium brand stores.