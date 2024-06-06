Google announces second edition of GNI Indian Languages Programme

On Thursday, Google announced the second edition of the Google News Initiative (GNI) Indian Languages Programme (ILP) to support news publishers in the country.

The first edition was launched last year and more than 300 news publishers, spanning nine Indian languages, participated and benefited from the programme.

This year, the tech giant said that it is partnering with its technology partner Mediology to deliver the ILP's second edition, with a focus on next-generation tools for newsrooms working with Indic languages.

The ILP 2.0 will be delivered in 9 languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.