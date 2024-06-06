Google buys Cameyo to bring Windows apps to ChromeOS devices

Google has acquired Cameyo, which develops virtualization tools to run Windows apps on ChromeOS devices, for an undisclosed sum.

Recognising the potential of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). Google partnered with Cameyo last year to launch a seamless virtual application delivery experience fully integrated with ChromeOS.

These features ensure users can seamlessly access data and files in a secure, easy, and familiar way within virtual apps.

"By bringing the Cameyo team's expertise in-house, we are doubling down on our commitment to delivering a streamlined experience for virtualised applications," said Naveen Viswanatha, Head of Product Management, ChromeOS.