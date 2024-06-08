Sound superiority: Sony Bravia Theatre Quad review

And boy, does it work…with the only caveat being that you really should pair the Quad with the optional subwoofer if you want to feel the low-end in big action sequences like the aerial chases in Top Gun Maverick. With the Atmos channels firing audio upwards, there’s a very tangible sense of being immersed in the scene, with Sony’s mapping tech placing speakers on walls nearby that had me turning around to see where the sound came from. No matter the haphazard positioning of the speakers, never once did the sound feel off-kilter. Dialogues in TV series were served up rather well via the phantom center channel and listening to your favorite music – be it pop or orchestral - benefits from the neutral sonic signature of the Quad speakers balanced by the low-end of the SW5 subwoofer. If your budget can stretch to the Bravia Theatre Quad, this is about as good as a plug-and-play home theater in a box can get. The only real downside is the limited connectivity options in the control hub and the slightly long-in-the-tooth subwoofer offering, minor letdowns given the strength of the rest of the package.