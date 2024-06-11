Apple Vision Pro to arrive in 9 new countries this month: Tim Cook

Apple on Monday announced to bring its Vision Pro device to nine new countries, with pre-orders for China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore beginning on June 14 and availability on June 28.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK can pre-order Vision Pro from June 28 and get the devices from July 12. Apple Vision Pro will start at $3,499 in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

"We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.