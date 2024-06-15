Gadgets of the Week: Brother DCP-T420W, Promate Transpods, JLAb Hear OTC, Leica LUX app and more!

This fabulous all in one ink-Tank colour printer can do it all (Print, Scan and Copy) seamlessly. I must say I’ve enjoyed using this printer over the last month as it’s fast, intuitive and yields crisp printouts. Setting up took me a bit of time, but once it was ready the DCP-T420W works like a charm. I could use a variety of Paper sizes including A4, A5, A6 as well as Photo sizes (5”x7” & 3.5”x5”) and more.
The printer can hold upto 150 sheets at a time and print out upto 1200 dpi x 6000 dpi max resolution. The DCP-T420W prints both colour and B&W, while it can copy in colour and monochrome and scan upto 1200x2400dpi. Connectivity is easy via wifi as well as wifi direct and USB 2.0. Interestingly the print er comes with required ink bottles which provide you upto 7500 pages of printouts (amazing!). If you regularly require prints and scans, the DCP-T420W is a great option for high quality output! INR 15990 brother.in
Having used several Promate products in the past, I was very keen to check out their Transpods TWS available at a very reasonable price. These Transpods come with a cool semi transparent/translucent look and are enabled with IntelliTouch control for ease of use.
On setup I found the Transpods to pair easily with a whole range of devices including iOS and Android devices. With BT 5.3,13mm drivers and HD sound on board calls were absolutely clear and crisp while music, gaming and OTT content sounded dynamic across the board.
IntelliTouch control allows for enabling play/pause, volume adjustment as well as track navigation. Battery life was about 6.5 hrs for me on a single charge while the TWS takes hardly more than an hour to get fully charged. I’m a big fan of the unique transparent look these Transpods provide as well as the sound quality on board in this price segment. Available in a range of unique colours. INR 1999 amazon.in
The Hear OTC is both a OTC Hearing aid and a set of earbuds in one package. Hear OTC enhances hearing when required with 4 preset hearing modes: Loud, Restaurant, Conversation, Quiet. While it may not provide customised levels of hearing it aims to provide yet another option to enhance hearing. Hear OTC works with iOS and Android and also plays media via BT 5.3 and phone calls. There’s also independent volume control for L & R earbuds as well as a JLab hearing Health App allowing customisation. INR 8350 jlab.com
Leica has a new app for iPhones which lets you capture the iconic “Leica look” with your iPhone. Integrated with iPhone tech, you can now use intuitive photo and portrait modes as well as Legendary Leica lenses (filters). The app allows you to capture in ProRaw as well as multiple Leica lens simulations even providing enhancement for photos with Leica’s signature aesthetic bokeh. The LUX app also lets you use manual control over Exposure compensation, Shutter speed, ISO, White Balance etc. However to fully unlock all the features you do need a paid subscription. Leica-camera.com
Polaroid Go’s 2nd gen camera is an incredibly compact instant camera that provides quick instant pics in the legendary polaroid format. It features a self-timer, selfie mirror, as well as filters. The camera is made with 30% recycled materials and is compatible with Polaroid Go film. INR 18010 amazon.in
The incredible Openworked Dual Time terracotta from Speake Marin is available in 38mm and 42mm variants and looks straight out of horological heaven. It sports a Titanium case, GMT, small seconds counter, dual time, day/night indicator as well as the calibre SMA02 proprietary movement with a Tungsten Micro-rotor and 52 hour reserve. What an outstanding watch! INR 29.70 lakhs speake-marin.com
These “Marathon Series” versions of the Nitro Elite 2 from Puma are built for long distances and record speeds. The incredibly light shoes promise a great response, propulsion and cushioning. Features include NITRO Elite foam tech, PUMAGRIP for traction and INNOPLATE for efficient running. INR 18,999 in.puma.com