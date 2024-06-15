Gadgets of the Week: Brother DCP-T420W, Promate Transpods, JLAb Hear OTC, Leica LUX app and more!

This fabulous all in one ink-Tank colour printer can do it all (Print, Scan and Copy) seamlessly. I must say I’ve enjoyed using this printer over the last month as it’s fast, intuitive and yields crisp printouts. Setting up took me a bit of time, but once it was ready the DCP-T420W works like a charm. I could use a variety of Paper sizes including A4, A5, A6 as well as Photo sizes (5”x7” & 3.5”x5”) and more.

The printer can hold upto 150 sheets at a time and print out upto 1200 dpi x 6000 dpi max resolution. The DCP-T420W prints both colour and B&W, while it can copy in colour and monochrome and scan upto 1200x2400dpi. Connectivity is easy via wifi as well as wifi direct and USB 2.0. Interestingly the print er comes with required ink bottles which provide you upto 7500 pages of printouts (amazing!). If you regularly require prints and scans, the DCP-T420W is a great option for high quality output! INR 15990 brother.in