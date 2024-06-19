AI-powered Copilot+PCs now available, says Satya Nadella

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the availability of its new Copilot+PCs – Surface Laptop and Surface Pro – which are the fastest Windows PCs designed for the AI era.

The new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are more powerful than ever with Snapdragon X Series Processors, providing faster performance and all-day battery life with a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for all-new AI experiences, said the company.

Connected to and enhanced by the large language models (LLMs) running in Azure Cloud in concert with small language models (SLMs), Copilot+ PCs can now achieve a level of performance never seen before. “They are up to 20 times more powerful and up to 100 times as efficient for running AI workloads and deliver industry-leading AI acceleration,” according to the company.

Also, read: Google brings AI assistant Gemini’s mobile app to India in 9 languages

The laptops are available in four colour options, starting at $999 estimated retail price (ERP) on Microsoft.com and the Microsoft Experience Centre, the company said in a statement. The 64GB Surface Laptop (7th Edition) with 64GB RAM starts at $2,399.99 in black with a 13.8-inch display, Snapdragon® X Elite (12 Core) Processor and 1TB SSD Storage. The 15-inch Surface Laptop (7th Edition) with 64GB RAM begins at $2,499.99 in black with Snapdragon X Elite (12 Core) Processor and 1TB SSD Storage.