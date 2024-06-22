Gadgets of the Week: Truke BTG Ultra, Nike Pegasus 41, Ganance Heir and more!

Truke makes some of the best value TWS in the market. The new BTG Ultra is a clear example of an affordable TWS that provides quality sound and features. During my usage over the last 3 weeks I really enjoyed the battery life (9hrs+), sound quality (spatialised audio, clear calls and acceptable noise cancellation) as well as the low latency which lets me watch movies and play games with no audio lag. The 13mm graphene driver packs a sufficient punch and BT 5.4 tech offers stable connectivity over longer distances. The IPX 5 rated TWS are resistant against sweat and water too. Extremely good value here if you’re looking at buying wireless EarPods that won’t break the bank! INR 899 truke.in
Nike’s Pegasus 41 provides premium responsive cushioning and an energised ride for road running. With a ReactX foam midsole and dual Air Zoom units you can expect better energy return in a light form factor. An improved mesh on the upper increases breathability further. You can also customise the Pegasus 41 in shades you like. INR 11895 nike.com
With Ganance’s Heir you can make any watch a smartwatch! This tiny unit attaches to the bottom of any analogue watch and records multiple metrics including steps, notifications and sleep. An accompanying app lets you monitor activity while the battery lasts for about 42 hours. INR 8400 ganance.com
The Light Phone III lets you go light on phone usage with only the essentials available. It has a flashlight, 5G, camera, calls, texts, directions, calendar and alarms. The phone also aims to last many years with software support, an accessible battery and easy to replace screen. Pre-order now. INR 33500* thelightphone.com
This clip works with the Pebblebee App (android/iOS) as well as Apple's find my to keep track of your belongings. It has a 500ft BT range, plays a loud melody and is IPX6 water resistant. Battery life lasts upto 12 months. This Air Tag alternative has an advantage as it can connect and find your items via both Apple and Android devices. INR 2600 pebblebee.com
Zwift Ride is an always-ready smart bike from Zwift that makes fitness fun in an all-in-one indoor setup. You can boost your training with a real ride feel, quiet gear shifting and full control of Zwift from your handlebars. The bike can be easily assembled/disassembled and stowed away. The Ride works with Zwift’s app to provide a customised riding/workout experience. INR 1.16 lakhs zwift.com