Gadgets of the Week: Truke BTG Ultra, Nike Pegasus 41, Ganance Heir and more!

Truke makes some of the best value TWS in the market. The new BTG Ultra is a clear example of an affordable TWS that provides quality sound and features. During my usage over the last 3 weeks I really enjoyed the battery life (9hrs+), sound quality (spatialised audio, clear calls and acceptable noise cancellation) as well as the low latency which lets me watch movies and play games with no audio lag. The 13mm graphene driver packs a sufficient punch and BT 5.4 tech offers stable connectivity over longer distances. The IPX 5 rated TWS are resistant against sweat and water too. Extremely good value here if you’re looking at buying wireless EarPods that won’t break the bank! INR 899 truke.in