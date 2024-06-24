Meta AI arrives in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and more

Tech giant Meta has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant in India, available across WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai. Powered by the latest 'Llama 3' large language model (LLM), the AI assistant enables millions of users in India to perform tasks, create content, and explore topics seamlessly within the apps they use, without switching platforms.

According to Meta, users can now leverage Meta AI on these platforms in English to accomplish various tasks such as finding restaurants with specific criteria, generating multiple-choice tests, or obtaining more information about posts directly from their Facebook Feed. The rollout marks Meta's expansion of its AI capabilities first unveiled at last year's 'Connect' event.

For instance, in WhatsApp group chats, users can ask Meta AI to suggest restaurants with scenic views and vegan options for group outings. Similarly, on Facebook, users can interact with Meta AI to delve deeper into posts they find interesting, such as inquiring about the best time of year to witness the northern lights based on a photo.

Meta emphasizes that its AI assistant enhances user engagement by facilitating learning, productivity, and connection, all within the familiar environment of its integrated apps.