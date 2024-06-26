OnePlus unveils Nord CE 4 Lite 5G with 50MP camera in India

OnePlus launches Nord CE 4 Lite 5G with 50MP camera in India New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Global technology brand OnePlus on Monday launched the new Nord CE4 Lite 5G, with a 50MP main camera, in India.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that boasts a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. It also features a 5,500mAh High-capacity Battery, 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging, Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform, and Aqua Touch.

In addition, the company mentioned that the smartphone supports 2x In-sensor zoom by cropping the 50MP LYT-600 main camera sensor to capture details in natural landscapes with enhanced clarity and precision.

Price 19,999 onwards

Available online.