Google to expand Google Translate with 110 new languages using AI technology

Google revealed on Thursday its plan to expand Google Translate by incorporating 110 additional languages, such as Cantonese, NKo, and Tamazight, through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). These new languages collectively represent over 614 million speakers, encompassing approximately 8 percent of the global population.

According to a statement by the company, the languages added include both widely spoken ones with millions of speakers and those spoken by smaller indigenous communities, some of which are undergoing active revitalization efforts.

Approximately a quarter of the new languages originate from Africa, marking the largest expansion of African languages to date. This includes languages like Fon, Kikongo, Luo, Ga, Swati, Venda, and Wolof.

In 2022, Google introduced 24 new languages using zero-shot machine translation, where AI models learn to translate without prior examples. The company also highlighted its commitment to supporting the 1,000 most spoken languages globally through ongoing AI model development.

Among the new additions, Punjabi (Shahmukhi), written in the Perso-Arabic script and widely spoken in Pakistan, is notable. Additionally, Google emphasized Tok Pisin, an English-based creole serving as Papua New Guinea's lingua franca, inviting English speakers to explore its translation capabilities.