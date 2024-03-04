Zebronics introduces two gaming headphones with Dolby Atmos

Zebronics continues its commitment to delivering amazing audio experiences with the ZEB-Blitz C and ZEB-Havoc gaming headphones. Focused on innovation, Zebronics headphones come with Dolby Atmos® to enhance the gaming experience, taking audio to the next level with added clarity and detail.

In unanimity, these headphones feature an immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos, and 50mm Neodymium drivers, ensuring powerful bass and high-fidelity sound. Multi Color lights add a vibrant touch to gaming setups, creating an engaging visual ambiance that complements the intense audio experience. The lightweight design of both models, coupled with comfortable features like soft-cushioned ear cups and padded headbands, ensures fatigue-free gaming sessions.

Distinctively, the ZEB-Blitz C takes gaming audio to new heights with its high-fidelity audio through the Type-C port, offering seamless integration and ease of use. Meanwhile, the ZEB-Havoc showcases a sleek design with a suspension headband, providing a perfect blend of comfort and style for gamers seeking a unique gaming aesthetic. These headphones stand as a testament to Zebronics' commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design in the realm of gaming audio.