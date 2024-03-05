Apple introduces new MacBook Air laptop with M3 chip

Apple on Monday unveiled a new MacBook Air with the powerful M3 chip, and the 13-inch and 15-inch devices feature a thin and light design, up to 18 hours of battery life, Liquid Retina display and new capabilities.

With M3, MacBook Air is up to 60 per cent faster than the model with the M1 chip and up to 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air, the company said in a statement.

The new capabilities include support for up to two external displays and up to two times faster Wi-Fi than the previous generation.

“From college students pursuing their degrees, to business users who need powerful productivity, or anyone who simply wants the unmatched combination of performance, portability, and industry-leading battery life, all in a fanless design, the new MacBook Air continues to be the world’s best thin and light laptop,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Customers can now order the new MacBook Air with M3 and it will arrive on March 8.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 114,900 and Rs 104,900 for education, and the 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education. Both are available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colours. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip now starts at Rs 99,900 and Rs 89,900 for education, informed the company.

Featuring a powerful 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory, the new MacBook Air supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing.

MacBook Air supports cloud-based solutions, enabling users to run powerful productivity and creative apps that tap into the power of AI, such as Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, Canva, and Adobe Firefly, said the company.