Introducing the X300G Smart-LED Projector by BenQ

BenQ is proud to announce the launch of its X300G Smart-LED portable Gaming Projector, poised to revolutionise the immersive gaming experience. Packing 4K HDR visuals with true cinematic colors, low input lag of 4.1ms, and 16W treVolo speakers & Bongiovi DSP chip, the X300G is exclusively available on Amazon India.

The X300G sets a new bar for gaming enthusiasts with its superior 3LED light source that guarantees vibrant and long-lasting colour performance. Combined with 95% Rec709 color accuracy, it ensures actions translate instantly to the screen. Powered by DLP technology and boasting native 4K UHD resolution alongside powerful 2000 ANSI Lumens brightness, it delivers breath-taking visuals and deep contrasts, immersing you in every detail.

This compact gaming projector boasts specialised game modes for the RPG, FPS, and SPG genres, enhancing gameplay with tailored audio and visual settings. With stereo chamber speakers along with patented passive radiator, real-time auto focus and 3D keystone correction, the gaming projector offer a seamless setup for impromptu gaming sessions anywhere.

Powered by Android TV with Netflix pre-installed, the X300G unlocks a universe of entertainment beyond gaming. Its connectivity features include USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI 2.0 ports, providing versatility for various multimedia needs and gaming devices.

Key Features:

Unmatched 4K HDR Visuals: The X300G delivers unparalleled clarity and depth with high dynamic range, enhancing every detail for true cinematic experience.

Low Input Lag: Critical for immersive gaming, ensuring lightning-fast response times at 4.1ms (@1080p 240Hz).

Vibrant 3LED Light Source: Offers a wide colour gamut and consistent brightness delivering true-to-life images and long-lasting lamp life (Up to 30,000 hrs in Eco mode).

95% Rec709 Cinematic Colors with 2000 ANSI Lumens Brightness: With 95% Rec709 color gamut, immerse yourself in gaming worlds with enhanced contrast and true-to-life colors

Genre-Specific Game Modes: Optimised settings for RPG, FPS, and SPG enhance gameplay, providing the perfect balance for various gaming styles.

16W treVolo speakers with Powerful Bass: Explore a new dimension of gaming audio with BenQ’s CinematicSound technology, and its Bongiovi DSP chip, 8W x 2 stereo chamber speakers and patented passive radiator.

Android TV with Netflix: Unlocks endless entertainment options, making this projector a versatile addition to any home for all OTT needs.

Hassle-Free Setup: Real-time auto 3D keystone and focus ensure quick alignment and clear images in seconds.

Flexible Placement: 1.2x optical motorized zoom enables optimal placement without compromising image quality.

Price and Availability: The X300G gaming projector is going be available from 7th March, 2024 online with special introductory price of Rs. 1,52,490.