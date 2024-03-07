Dell Technologies and CrowdStrike Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Cybersecurity

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) extend their partnership to offer Dell’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, integrating CrowdStrike’s advanced Falcon XDR platform.

This strategic collaboration delivers a holistic, intuitive managed security solution that protects customers from increasingly complex cybersecurity attacks. It also provides more flexibility for customers in selecting an industry leading extended detection and response platform to bolster their cybersecurity posture.

A major shortage of cybersecurity professionals and a rapidly changing threat landscape are impeding organizations from seamlessly integrating capabilities and securing their business. Dell’s global security operations experts, extensive automation and proactive capabilities like threat hunting provide a fully managed, 360-degree solution that provides continuous detection and response. Paired with CrowdStrike’s AI-native unified platform, customers receive advanced protection across multicloud and multi-vendor environments.

“Dell’s selection of CrowdStrike for delivering managed services to global organizations of all sizes illustrates how we are accelerating consolidation and effectively securing today’s sprawling IT infrastructure,” said Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer. “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to delight customers with an AI-powered cyber defense stack that is effective, frictionless and cost-friendly – closing the cybersecurity skills gap and augmenting their security operations with a powerful Dell and CrowdStrike joint offering.”

“Working with industry leaders is critical to delivering choice and flexibility to customers in a very fragmented and complex security landscape,” said Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, CSG, Dell Technologies India. “Customers need scalable, outcome-based security solutions to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats. MDR Pro Plus reduces threat exposures, detects and responds to incidents, and recovers applications and systems if needed.”