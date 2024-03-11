OPPO Launches F25 Pro

OPPO India has launched the F25 Pro 5G in two storage variants—available in a new Lava Red colour—features a 64MP rear triple-camera setup with 4K video recording on its front and rear shooters, a 6.7-inch borderless AMOLED display, the octa-core Dimensity 7050 SoC, and a 67W 5000mAh fast-charging battery. It carries an IP65 rating and sports a slim 7.54mm profile while tilting the scales at a mere 177g.
Borderless Design in a sleek and stylish frame
The F25 Pro 5G’s 120Hz AMOLED display comes with super-narrow bezels for a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio for an almost borderless viewing experience. Its 10-bit colour technology allows for over 1 billion hues and tones for natural gradients in visuals, while its peak brightness of 1100 nits ensures HDR content with vivid details.
The screen is protected by Panda Glass, which is doubly reinforced to enhance its durability and scratch resistance, and its body is fabricated out of PC-GF – a polycarbonate resin mixed with glass fibre as a reinforcement material. Its IP65 rating means it comes with the highest level of dust protection and withstands water jets from all directions. So, whether it’s a few splashes by the poolside or droplets of water in the rain, the F25 Pro 5G is built for endurance.
The F25 Pro 5G has also undergone rigorous tests and quality checks to ensure 1,00,000 volume key presses, 2,00,000 power button presses, and 20,000 instances of plugging and unplugging the USB-C cable for long-term reliability.
Besides the Lava Red colour that transitions from rich burgundy colour to deep sunset tones, the F25 5G is also available in Ocean Blue that looks like rippling waves in a clear and tranquil azure colour.
Powerful Camera Setup with 4K capabilities
The Ultra-Clear Triple Camera on the device comprises a high-resolution 64MP OV64B 1/2” sensor, which provides exceptional clarity and detail in every shot, an 8MP Sony IMX355 112° ultra-wide camera for expansive landscape shots and group photos, as well as a 2MP OV02B10 macro camera that captures intricate details from as close as 4cm away.
It also sports a 32MP IMX615 camera sensor with a 21mm focal length—housed in a punch-hole display—for detailed selfies, group shots, and high-resolution portraits.
The device brings 4K video recording to both front and rear cameras for razor-sharp clarity. The 4K@30fps video output is detailed in well-lit daytime and static environments, making the F25 Pro 5G ideal for cinematic content, vlogging, and sharing on social media platforms.
AI & Photography
The OPPO F25 Pro 5G introduces AI Smart Image Matting—a segment-first feature—that enables one-tap extraction of subjects from photos and turns them into a transparent PNG that can be inserted into other images for effortless recreation and sharing as memes and photos. The AI can also handle multi-subject recognition within a single photo with precision and efficiency.
The photography AI recognises the race, gender, and age of the subject to provide customised beauty effects, including brightened and smoothened skin, touch-up effects (lips and cheeks) and removal of facial imperfections. It adjusts the brightness in photos based on the environment to prevent overexposure and ensure natural skin tones and makeup colour.
Photography AI also removes facial imperfections in portraits by the 32MP front camera; it minimises pores for a polished skin effect while algorithms accurately identify and remove blemishes such as spots, acne, and acne marks.
Face clarity is optimised through OPPO’s AI portrait super-resolution algorithm, based on the aesthetic opinions of a global team of portrait experts. It is automatically activated in medium-lit/dark environments to reduce noise and improve face clarity in portraits.
The Performance Powerhouse
The OPPO F25 Pro 5G packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC that comprises Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz for performance and Arm Cortex-A55 for efficiency.
Its Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU is optimised to provide smooth everyday gaming experiences and demanding tasks like 4K video recording without compromising battery efficiency.
The smartphone comes in storage capacities of up to 256GB based on the UFS 3.1 standard and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, expandable up to 16GB through RAM Expansion to handle multiple apps and games without closing background processes prematurely.
All of this is supported by a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge that juices the smartphone to 30% with a 10-minute charge, while it reaches 100% in just 48 minutes. The battery is designed for approximately 1600 charge-discharge cycles with OPPO’s proprietary Battery Health Engine, which translates to around four years of use without considerable deterioration.
Smart Experiences Powered by ColorOS 14
The F25 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. It includes smart AI features, upgraded proprietary technology, and user-friendly tools for enhanced safety and privacy.
LinkBoost: OPPO’s LinkBoost ensures 100% faster transmission and 58.5% stronger reception, which provides a stable signal with minimal downtime. It combines AI network selection and a 360° surround antenna design to facilitate swift reconnection in scenarios such as exiting elevators and travelling in fast-moving vehicles.
Trinity Engine: ColorOS 14’s Trinity Engine optimises computing resources, memory, and storage efficiently with features like ROM Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, and CPU Vitalization. It ensures smooth operation with up to 28 apps running in the background without lag. ColorOS is recognised by third-party organisations such as ISO, ePrivacy, and TrustArc for safety and privacy.
File Dock: The new File Dock on the Smart Sidebar streamlines content-sharing across apps through split-screen, floating windows, or directly from the Dock. Content saved in the File Dock syncs across devices running ColorOS 14, boosting productivity.
Smart Touch: AI-powered Smart Touch allows users to select and organize text, images, and videos from the system and third-party apps effortlessly. Content can be stored in the File Dock or consolidated into a single note with simple gestures.
The OPPO F25 Pro 5G will get three years of OS updates with four years of security updates.
Price: INR 23,999 onwards. Available online.