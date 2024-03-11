OPPO Launches F25 Pro

OPPO India has launched the F25 Pro 5G in two storage variants—available in a new Lava Red colour—features a 64MP rear triple-camera setup with 4K video recording on its front and rear shooters, a 6.7-inch borderless AMOLED display, the octa-core Dimensity 7050 SoC, and a 67W 5000mAh fast-charging battery. It carries an IP65 rating and sports a slim 7.54mm profile while tilting the scales at a mere 177g.

Borderless Design in a sleek and stylish frame

The F25 Pro 5G’s 120Hz AMOLED display comes with super-narrow bezels for a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio for an almost borderless viewing experience. Its 10-bit colour technology allows for over 1 billion hues and tones for natural gradients in visuals, while its peak brightness of 1100 nits ensures HDR content with vivid details.

The screen is protected by Panda Glass, which is doubly reinforced to enhance its durability and scratch resistance, and its body is fabricated out of PC-GF – a polycarbonate resin mixed with glass fibre as a reinforcement material. Its IP65 rating means it comes with the highest level of dust protection and withstands water jets from all directions. So, whether it’s a few splashes by the poolside or droplets of water in the rain, the F25 Pro 5G is built for endurance.

The F25 Pro 5G has also undergone rigorous tests and quality checks to ensure 1,00,000 volume key presses, 2,00,000 power button presses, and 20,000 instances of plugging and unplugging the USB-C cable for long-term reliability.

Besides the Lava Red colour that transitions from rich burgundy colour to deep sunset tones, the F25 5G is also available in Ocean Blue that looks like rippling waves in a clear and tranquil azure colour.