iQOO launches new smartphone under its Z series in India

Global smartphone brand iQOO on Tuesday launched a new smartphone under its Z series portfolio -- Z9, in India. "This device, curated for GenZ, seamlessly combines style and performance, offering a perfect blend that college-goers can proudly flaunt," Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO, said in a statement.

The smartphone comes equipped with a segment-first 50MP Sony IMX 882 OIS rear camera system. Additionally, the devices' camera setup comes paired with a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh camera. The device also offers 2x zoom capabilities in portrait photography, enhancing image sharpness and composition.

The iQOO Z9 comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G 4nm processor. It also boasts 4K video recording with OIS capability and the brightest 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1800 nits peak local brightness.

Moreover, the device comes loaded with a massive 5000mAh battery to ensure a full day of uninterrupted usage, combined with powerful 44W FlashCharge technology, according to the company.

Also, read: Samsung to launch AI-powered washer-dryer combo globally in Q2

The smartphone comes in two colour variants -- Brushed Green and Graphene Blue and will have Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

Price: Rs 17,999 onwards. Available from March 13.