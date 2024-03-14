Dell Technologies and Alienware launch the new Alienware m18 R2 in India

Dell Technologies and Alienware today launched the new Alienware m18 R2 in India. Powered by up-to the latest 14th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU, the laptop delivers a desktop-like experience with stunning visuals. The 16:10 QHD+ display offers an expansive view with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is also equipped with hardware-based low blue light Comfort View Plus technology. This gaming machine is further bolstered with the Alienware Cryo-Tech™ cooling technology, which includes quad ultra-thin fans that pull air through 7 copper heat pipes and out 5 vents, for smoother gaming sessions.

Elevated performance at your disposal

The Alienware m18 R2 offers unparalleled performance with GPUs that are engineered to run games seamlessly with improved AI performance, power efficiency, and ray tracing capabilities. With up to 270W Total Power Performance, users can play the most demanding games with more headroom to support overclocking without throttling. Furthermore, gamers can enjoy better visuals thanks to NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, which uses AI to generate faster frame rates and better image quality. Aside from these features, here is what makes the Alienware m18 R2 a gaming powerhouse:

Enhanced thermal management system - Along with quad fans and the Element 31 thermal interface, the large vapour chamber, which covers both the CPU and the GPU, has been redesigned to be more efficient than the previous gen.

Greater control over your game - AWCC 6.1 features considerable upgrades and improvements over the previous version (AWCC 6.0). Along with enabling Stealth Mode, AWCC 6.1 gives users the ability to turn on/off automatic features and adds a built-in graphics MUX switch.

Upgraded FHD webcam - The FHD webcam now comes with HDR support to improve dynamic range and preserve details by combatting strong background lighting and ensuring subjects are properly exposed. And the AI-powered far-field microphones enhance vocals by removing ambient sounds to ensure that the voice sounds crisp and clear.

Seamless connectivity - The device supports Wi-Fi 7 and up to 2X Ethernet speeds via 5GHz ethernet connections, which reduces lag and improves connection stability.

Superior storage and memory - The Alienware m18 R2 supports up to 10TB of SSD storage and 64GB of DDR5 memory, ensuring high performance and low latency during gaming sessions.

Improved keyboard experience- The Ultra low-profile CherryMX keyboard improves haptic experiences with a total key travel of 1.8mm and the use of premium materials that provide anti-wobble feel.

Pricing: INR 2,96,490/-

Available online.