Samsung launches new smartphones under its A series in India

Samsung on Thursday launched new smartphones under its A series -- Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in India. The new devices are available in three colors -- Awesome Lilac, Awesome Iceblue, and Awesome Navy.

According to the company, the new A series devices have multiple flagship - like features, including Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, camera features enhanced by AI, and a tamper-resistant security solution, the Samsung Knox Vault, among others. Both devices come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Galaxy A55 5G comes with a 50MP main camera with OIS and 12MP ultra-wide camera, while the Galaxy A35 5G comes with a 50MP main camera with OIS and 8MP ultra-wide camera. Both feature a 5MP macro camera.

The Galaxy A55 5G features a 32MP front camera, while the Galaxy A35 5G comes with a 13MP front camera. The devices are powered by a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging and come with Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

Price: Rs 27,999 onwards. Available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on March 14, and across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, and other online platforms starting March 18.