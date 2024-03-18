Musk allows developers & researchers to access AI chatbot Grok

Elon Musk-run xAI has made its AI chatbot Grok available in the open-source mode for developers and researchers.

The billionaire last week said that he will make Grok available for developers soon. “We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1,” said the company in a blog post.

“We are releasing the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1, our large language model. Grok-1 is a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model trained from scratch by xAI”, it added.

This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue, the company informed. The AI chatbot is now available on open-source developer platform Github.

Last year, xAI extended Grok to India and 46 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The chatbot is currently available to subscribers of X Premium+, the top subscription tier of X.

The microblogging platform has already rolled out access to its Grok AI (beta) to Premium+ subscribers in the US.