Noise launches Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus

Noise launches its latest smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus. Boasting a big immersive 2-inch HD display, the smartwatch is designed to offer an elevated viewing experience for the ones who are constantly on the move. The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus boasts a sleek metallic build that exudes both sophistication and durability. With a glossy shine on the dial, this smartwatch offers a premium design that complements any style while keeping a user connected on the go.

Customers can immerse themselves in vibrant visuals with a resolution of 240*282 pixels. Each detail is vividly portrayed on their wrist, ensuring a captivating viewing experience. The proprietary TruSync™ Technology and BT v5.3 helps establish an ideal blend of seamless connectivity and crystal clear communication. In addition to this, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus is equipped with a functional crown for navigation purposes, providing an intuitive control at one’s fingertips. The smartwatch facilitates swift access to the dial pad and recent call logs. It features storage for up to 10 contacts for quick calling convenience.

The latest smartwatch offers a diverse range of features for both productivity and health monitoring. With the Noise Health Suite™ customers can effectively monitor essential health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels, among others. On the other hand, the integrated Productivity Suite keeps daily reminders and weather forecasts easily accessible. The IP67water and dust resistance ensures durability in varying environments. The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus provides a battery backup of up to 7 days. It further helps customers with 150+ watch facesand 100+ sports modes respectively alongside pairing seamlessly with the NoiseFit App for enhanced productivity.

It is available in a wide range of colours including Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Vintage Brown, Space Blue, Elite Black, and Elite Silver.

Price: INR 1,999. Available online.