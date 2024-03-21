Gadgets of the week: Goldmund Melos Active, Blink Mini 2 & more

2024 is gearing up to be one of the hottest years in history. Enter Orient Electric’s CP3001H, a marvellous personal cooler that’s easy to move around the house/office and provides excellent cooling and throw across the room.

Setting up the Supercool 30 takes only about 20 minutes, and it can be done by a single person as the unit is lightweight. Once switched on, the CP3001H provides good, uniform cooling, especially at close quarters. The special honeycomb pads inside allow for the cooling to be distributed rapidly, with an air throw of up to 7.6 m and air delivery of 1,300 cubic metres per hour. There’s also a 3-speed control for adjusting air speed. I even tried running the unit using an inverter during a power cut, and the result was fine with full functionality.

Orient’s Supercool is ideal for those who don’t have access to air conditioners, rooms without ACs, and pretty much anyone who wants a “cool” environment. The device is also economical to operate and offers true value for money.

INR 10,290* orientelectric.com