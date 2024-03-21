Gadgets of the week: Goldmund Melos Active, Blink Mini 2 & more

These ultra-high-end active wireless speakers from Goldmund come in the form of a sleek, monolithic cube housing that reproduces sound in its purest form. The Melos provides an extended frequency response and exceptional dynamic range to provide an exhilarating experience. The Melos can stream at 24-bit/48 kHz resolution and via wire at 24-bit/96 kHz.
INR 31.7 lakh. goldmund.com
Amazon’s new Blink Mini 2 is a compact plug-in camera that works both indoors and outdoors. Goodies include a built-in LED spotlight, night view in colour, a wider field of view, and enhanced image quality compared to Gen 1.
INR 3,300. amazon.com
Daewoo’s new all-in-one interactive flat panel comes in various sizes and can be used as a computer, LED TV, whiteboard, projector, and as an advertising display. With 40 W audio and Android 12, you can use the wonderful touchscreen for education, work, entertainment, and more. With wireless connectivity and integration with various enterprise software and apps, this 4K UHD panel is ideal for 2024.
Prices start at INR 74,000. Available in sizes between 55 and 85 inches.
These over-ear headphones from the House of Marley pack signature sound and excellent build quality for a comfortable, convenient, and sustainable headphone option. With 40 mm drivers, BT 5.2, and sustainable materials used in manufacture, they should be your new headphones for the year.
INR 6,490. thehouseofmarley.com
2024 is gearing up to be one of the hottest years in history. Enter Orient Electric’s CP3001H, a marvellous personal cooler that’s easy to move around the house/office and provides excellent cooling and throw across the room.
Setting up the Supercool 30 takes only about 20 minutes, and it can be done by a single person as the unit is lightweight. Once switched on, the CP3001H provides good, uniform cooling, especially at close quarters. The special honeycomb pads inside allow for the cooling to be distributed rapidly, with an air throw of up to 7.6 m and air delivery of 1,300 cubic metres per hour. There’s also a 3-speed control for adjusting air speed. I even tried running the unit using an inverter during a power cut, and the result was fine with full functionality.
Orient’s Supercool is ideal for those who don’t have access to air conditioners, rooms without ACs, and pretty much anyone who wants a “cool” environment. The device is also economical to operate and offers true value for money.
INR 10,290* orientelectric.com
Keydroid’s smart keys, including the Edge, which I’ve tried, are great for car owners who especially have outdated keys and key methods like me. Keydroid offers options with smart touchscreens and special features such as proximity locking and unlocking, remote locking, and customisation, according to the brand of the car.
The HD touchscreen also displays my mobile number in case I were to lose my key. The Edge can also control my boot to automatically open while reaching the car, which is useful when I have luggage or groceries in hand. A big bonus is the integration with Apple’s Find My App, which lets me locate my Keydroid Edge easily if lost using Find My Device.
Keydroid Edge is incorporated with advanced encryption for security and safety and allows you to upgrade your car key without making any physical or electronic changes to your car. Great option!
INR 14,999. keydroid.com
Govo’s new TWS, the GoBuds Sport, are affordable, good-looking, and provide a secure fit. I’ve been using them for the better part of a week and like the way they adapt to my ear shape for a comfortable and secure experience.
Audio quality is acceptable for calls and for general music, more impressive is the insane battery life (a combined 52 hours on mixed usage). The buds are also water-resistant (IPX5) and come with low latency (80 ms), which is adequate for mobile gaming.
The buds also support BT v5.3 for better connectivity and longer range (10 m+), plus they charge quickly via USB C (one hour).
INR 1,299. govo.life