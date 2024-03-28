Gadgets of the week: Safe Cams M1, Ventriject Seismofit & more

Safe Cams M1 is a dash cam with GPS built in and is easy to mount in your car. It provides 1080p-resolution footage and a wide dynamic range that gives good image quality in various lighting scenarios. Motion detection triggers the camera to start recording. Plus, a gravity sensor detects changes in acceleration. INR 9,999* safecams.in
VentriJect’s Seismofit is an outstanding new device that can measure your VO2 (an ultra-accurate indicator of your cardio-respiratory fitness levels). It records vibrations in your chest to determine VO2-max in less than three minutes, and most importantly, even without exercise. CRF is a great indicator of overall health. Coming soon. ventriject.com
Keurig’s Alta is an upcoming single-serve coffee system that utilises ground-breaking K-Rounds (plastic and aluminium-free pods). wrapped in plant-based coating). This ensures that the coffee’s flavour and aroma are retained; the coffee is safe for you and can be disposed of like other coffee grounds. Coming soon. keurigdrpepper.com
Whirlpool’s 2024 range of ACs brings on the chill with 6th sense Intellicool tech. The ACs intuitively sense and adapt to user needs. using smart sensors and algorithms to dynamically adjust temperature, airflow, and direction. So essentially, you get optimal comfort levels with high energy efficiency. Available in multiple capacity options with excellent energy ratings. Price TBA. whirlpoolindia.com
Vivo’s V30 is a slim, elegant, and great-to-use new smartphone that’s priced well for its features. Available in multiple RAM and storage options, the phone comes with a Qualcomm SD 7 Gen 3 processor, which is capable of handling anything you throw at it pretty well. I do like Vivo’s ability to charge their phones in a flash (in this case, 80 W). Of note is the phone’s weight (186 g), which makes it a pleasure to hold in your hand, pocket, or anywhere else. The AMOLED screen is sharp, and 120 Hz allows for smooth scrolling and transitions. The 5G phone is clear for calls and takes good photographs (even in low light) with its multi-50 MP setup. I particularly liked the idea of Vivo’s built-in Aura Light, which aims to get that perfect portrait photo or video. Vivo also provides an excellent Vlog Movie Creator, which provides templates and pro-level enhancement and editing features to get the content creator in you going. INR 35,999* shop.vivo.com
To anyone who asks me what’s the one watch they should own, I always suggest a G-Shock. G-Shocks last forever; they’re accurate, often solar-powered, and look cool on the wrist. The model featured here adds further value by tracking your workouts measuring heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and charges via USB or solar. Made from renewable organic materials, the DW-H5600-1 is also 200-metre water-resistant, shock-resistant, and easy to sync to your smartphone. The tracking of activity and sleep is quite accurate, providing similar results to other top smartwatches. Other perks include 300-city world time, training analysis, notifications, and smartphone GPS integration. If you’re looking for a durable, long-lasting watch with smart features, look no further! INR 29,995* casio.com
Just Corseca’s Soundwave provides clear audio during conversations thanks to multiple microphones (even in noisy surroundings). With a combination of ANC and ENC tech, external sounds are almost clearly eliminated, so that music and audio from your smart devices sound distinct and dynamic. 13mm drivers offer good punch, with the bass kicking alive while mids and highs just about do the job. 40 ms latency is great for gaming, and I found myself engrossed using these while playing real racing on my mobile. Overall, I got about 37 hours of playback along with the case. Available in black and white, Soundwave offers good value in its price segment. INR 4,299* corseca.in