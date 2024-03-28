Gadgets of the week: Safe Cams M1, Ventriject Seismofit & more

Vivo’s V30 is a slim, elegant, and great-to-use new smartphone that’s priced well for its features. Available in multiple RAM and storage options, the phone comes with a Qualcomm SD 7 Gen 3 processor, which is capable of handling anything you throw at it pretty well. I do like Vivo’s ability to charge their phones in a flash (in this case, 80 W). Of note is the phone’s weight (186 g), which makes it a pleasure to hold in your hand, pocket, or anywhere else. The AMOLED screen is sharp, and 120 Hz allows for smooth scrolling and transitions. The 5G phone is clear for calls and takes good photographs (even in low light) with its multi-50 MP setup. I particularly liked the idea of Vivo’s built-in Aura Light, which aims to get that perfect portrait photo or video. Vivo also provides an excellent Vlog Movie Creator, which provides templates and pro-level enhancement and editing features to get the content creator in you going. INR 35,999* shop.vivo.com