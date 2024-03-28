OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition review: Maximum impact

Now, OnePlus is no stranger to special edition variants (Star Wars, Marvel, McLaren), but the brand has gone the extra mile this time with a box that’s inspired by a central game character (Keqing), which opens up as a set to proudly display the phone and the accoutrements. It’s a treat for game fans, with a character badge and themed case, a poster, some more stickers and badges, and even a SIM ejector tool in the shape of a Lightning Stiletto.

The special edition 12R itself sees no change in dimensions, but it is clad in this alluring ‘Electro Violet’ colour, and the rear panel is etched in floral designs inspired by Keqing’s clothing. Bonus Easter Egg: shine a light on the phone’s top edge, and it reflects the word ‘Keqing’ onto a nearby surface! Details — it’s all in the details.