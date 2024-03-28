reMarkable 2 Review: Master of one

Just as Amazon’s Kindles are to reading, the reMarkable 2 tablet is to writing or typing, a purpose-built device designed to do only one thing – serve as a digital notebook for collecting your thoughts without the sensory overload that is just about any modern computing device.

It may come across as a tablet with a stylus, but this is no iPad replacement, even though it’s priced similarly. At its core, the reMarkable 2 is a hybrid between an e-ink e-reader and a tablet for writing, with the stylus-sensitive layer above the e-ink display mimicking the feel of writing/drawing on actual paper. Not really, you can actually feel the coarseness of the screen against the pen tip.

The 10.3-inch screen is encased in a remarkably thin (4.7mm) and rather minimalist design — no speakers, no cameras, just one port, one wake/sleep button, and a sizable bezel on the left edge to grip it while reading. You’ll want to pick up the optional Book Folio cover (INR 9,800) or the Type Folio (INR 19,499), both of which attach magnetically and protect the tablet in a bag. The Marker Plus style and spare tips are in the box, as is a charging cable.