Microsoft announces to open its first regional data centre in Thailand

Microsoft on Wednesday announced to build a new cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Thailand, provide AI skilling opportunities for more than 100,000 people, and support the nation's growing developer community.

The data centre region will expand the availability of Microsoft's hyperscale cloud services, facilitating enterprise-grade reliability, performance, and compliance with data residency and privacy standards, according to the company. "Our new data centre region, along with the investments we are making in cloud and AI infrastructure, as well as AI skilling, build on our long-standing commitment to the country -- and will help Thai organisations across the public and private sector drive new impact and growth," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft.

According to the company, the new data centre will allow Thailand to capitalise on the significant economic and productivity opportunities presented by the latest AI technology. "Microsoft is dedicated to helping Thailand excel as a digital economy, ensuring that the benefits of cloud and AI technologies are widespread and contribute to the prosperity and well-being of Thais," said Dhanawat Suthumpun, MD of Microsoft Thailand.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced to invest $1.7 billion over the next four years in new cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Indonesia. It also announced to provide AI skilling opportunities for 2.5 million people in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states by 2025.