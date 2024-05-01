Noise launches Noise Pop Buds

Noise introduced its latest TWS offering, the Noise Pop Buds. Crafted to make an exquisite lifestyle statement, Noise Pop Buds is made with a unique Flip-Top Design allowing users to express their unique style by just flipping the switch. The unique case design reflects a degree of freshness in the brand’s TWS portfolio, perfectly addressing the preferences of the new-age audience by adding to one’s everyday athleisure. With a playtime of up to 50 hours on a single charge for an uninterrupted activity, Noise Pop Buds are designed to complement the lifestyle of fashion-forward individuals allowing them to stand out from the crowd wherever they go. The Noise Pop Buds helps put forth a style statement this summer through its poppy range of colours including Moon Pop, Steel Pop, Forest Pop, and Lilac Pop.

Also,read: Chingari marks its entry into web3 gaming space with its Game Zone

Qualified to offer an immersive audio experience, the TWS is built with the 10mm drivers and Quad Mic ENC technology. Be it music, gaming, or movies, it delivers crisp and clear sound quality for everything. The TWS will never let a low battery interrupt your rhythm as the Instacharge™ technology further guarantees an outstanding 150 minutes of playtime in just a with a quick 10-minute charge. With features such as HyperSync™ technology that facilitates seamless pairing, Bluetooth 5.3 and low latency of up to 40ms, customers can enjoy seamless audio-visual synchronization like never before. It is here to ensure that you never miss a beat.

Not just that, to ensure users make a complete lifestyle statement this summer, the TWS doesn’t compromise on the basics. It comes with IPX5 water resistance and Type-C charging for a never stopping experience. Whether you are hitting the gym, braving the outdoors or binge-watching shows inside your home, all you need to do is Flip the Switch as you have got a reliable companion alongside you with the new Noise Pop Buds. It is the ultimate accessory for the modern trendsetter looking at elevating their lifestyle and aesthetics game to a whole new level!