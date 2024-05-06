Indian startup unveils first indigenous high-performance chip

As India begins its chip-making journey, fabless semiconductor startup Mindgrove Technologies, on Monday, said that it has launched the country's first commercial, high-performance SoC (system on chip).

Called Secure IoT, the RISC-V (open-source architecture)-based chip will help domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) use a homegrown chip in their devices.

The IIT Madras-incubated startup said that the chip is likely to cost 30 per cent less than other chips in the same segment.

Mindgrove designed and sent out the chip for manufacturing within eight months, which is faster than industry standards of two to three years.