PeopleStrong, Google Cloud join hands to transform employee experience with AI

Leading HR & payroll tech company PeopleStrong and Google Cloud, on Monday, announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating transformation and innovation in HR for businesses across Asia.

This collaboration will integrate Google Cloud's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including Vertex AI and Gemini models, with PeopleStrong's comprehensive HR tech platform.

"Our mobile-first, AI-powered HR technology has catalysed numerous successful transformation journeys across the GCC such as Oman Air, Flydubai, Cenomi, Tamkeen, Prime Healthcare Group, Sobha Realty, Transom Catering, and many others," Sandeep Chaudhary, CEO, PeopleStrong, said in a statement.

"Together with Google Cloud, we are positioned to accelerate our efforts in Saudi Arabia, equipping enterprises with future-ready technology to foster agility and drive sustainable growth," he added.