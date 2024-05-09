Amazon launches all-new Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon has launched its new Fire TV Stick 4K in India. This latest addition to the Fire TV family offers fast-streaming of cinematic 4K content with vibrant Ultra HD picture quality, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio – that can further elevate home entertainment experiences. Fire TV Stick 4K is the most powerful streaming stick yet in the family of Fire TV devices in India –with nearly 30% more power than its previous generations.

Enjoy an advanced and fast-streaming experience for 4K content

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K offers fast streaming of 4K content, seamless navigation, and quick app launch, powered by its 1.7 GHz quad-core processor. It has support for Wi-Fi 6 compatible router, 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi bands to allow customers to stream content at varying internet frequencies.

Discover, launch, and control content with simple voice commands to Alexa

The included Alexa Voice Remote can control the Fire TV Stick 4K and certain functions such as power and volume on a wide range of compatible TVs. Customers can quickly find, launch, and control content with their voice. With Alexa Voice remote, customers can get to their favourite apps with pre-set buttons, and control TV power and volume with one remote only. Customers can also build their ‘Alexa Home Theatre’ by wirelessly connecting their Echo smart speakers to their Fire TV Stick 4K through the Alexa app.

Upgrade home entertainment with millions of movies, shows, games, and more across 12,000+ apps

The latest Fire TV 4K Stick offers access to over a million movies and TV show episodes through 12,000+ apps via the Appstore, including popular services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Jio Cinema. Customers can stream a wide range of content from Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix, including Prime Video Amazon Originals like Mirzapur, Panchayat, Aspirants, Family Man, and Made in Heaven. Customers can enjoy free/ad-supported content from platforms like MiniTV, YouTube, and MX Player. They can also access live channels such as Colors, Zee, Sony, Star, Discovery, News18, DD National, and more from DTH set-top-box on their home screen.

Save energy with low power mode

Amazon has reduced carbon footprint of Fire TV Stick devices year over year, by using more-sustainable materials and implementing designs that reduces its overall lifetime energy consumption. The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K also includes Low Power Mode, which conserves energy when a device goes to sleep or standby mode due to inactivity.

Price: INR 5,999/-

Available online.