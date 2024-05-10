Mom Hacks! WhatsApp’s privacy features that help keep you and your family safe online

Between family chats, school groups, and endless recipe exchanges, you should feel comfortable enough to have any conversation on WhatsApp – not just about big topics, but also about everyday things. Here are some important privacy and safety features on WhatsApp that help you and your family safeguard your most personal conversations in today’s digital world.

Choose who you talk to: WhatsApp is a private and safe space for people to communicate with their loved ones and people who have your phone number. WhatsApp lets you silence unknown callers, helping automatically prevent spam and scam calls and provides a simple way to‘block and report’ accounts if you receive problematic messages.

More control over the privacy of your messages: We understand that users want more control and privacy over their conversations and for that we have multiple features like disappearing messages that vanish, view once to share photos and videos without leaving a permanent digital record. You can also enable screenshot blocking for view once messages for an added layer of protection.

Safeguard your account privacy:WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling theTwo-Step Verification feature, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This is helpful in case a SIM card gets stolen or if the phone is compromised.

Always be in control of your online information: On WhatsApp, users can control who can see their personal information, status updates, profile pictures, last seen, and who can add them to groups. You can also control your online presence by selecting who can and can’t see when you’re online, for the times you want to check WhatsApp privately.

Take the Privacy checkup: If you're unsure about which privacy settings to use, perform a privacy checkup in your WhatsApp application. This way, you can learn more about features that can keep conversations private and activate needed features conveniently in one place.