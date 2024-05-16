Ever heard of a pendant smartwatch?

In a surprising turn, itel, is preparing to unveil a product that is set to redefine wearable fashion for the Gen Z demographic. Catering to the style-conscious Gen Z consumers, the brand will launch the itel Unicorn , a genre-defying 2-in-1 wearable that combines the functionality of a smartwatch with the allure of a pendant watch aimed squarely at the fashion-conscious youth.

Blurring the lines between a smartwatch and a pendant watch, this 2-in-1 accessory offers users the versatility to wear it on the wrist or as a chic necklace pendant.

As per the sources, the device is expected to feature a vibrant 1.43" AMOLED display with an impressive fast charging capability. While specific details are still not disclosed, the Unicorn promises to be a game-changer in India's tech and fashion scene.

itel's strategic move towards youth-centric smart gadgets is evident in the design and functionality of the Unicorn. By seamlessly blending practicality with trendsetting style, itel aims to captivate a market hungry for innovation and individuality.

Also, read: Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch launching in India on May 19

This launch signifies itel's ambition to pioneer the smart wearables sector in India. As anticipation builds, it's clear that itel's Unicorn Pendant Watch will not only raise the bar for wearable technology but also set new standards for fashion-forward innovation.