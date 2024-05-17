BenQ introduces programming monitor series with the launch of RD240Q

BenQ, has unveiled its innovative RD240Q monitor, marking the debut of the RD Series — the first-ever range of monitors specifically engineered for programmers and developers. The RD240Q is designed with BenQ’s unique Fine-Coated Panel, which features advanced anti-glare and anti-reflective properties tailored for coding, offering developers an optimal and adaptable coding environment.

The RD240Q is equipped with BenQ's proprietary coding mode, which enhances text clarity, making code more distinguishable in various lighting conditions and themes. This feature is crucial for developers working in diverse software development environments. Additionally, the monitor includes a Coding HotKey that aids programmers in achieving a deep, focused state of flow, enhancing productivity, particularly for seasoned developers.

The monitor features a 24.1-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio WQXGA, allowing more lines of code to be displayed vertically, and offers both ergonomically adjustable and fixed stand options. It is also equipped with a KVM switch, multi-stream transport, and BenQ's suite of productivity software.

The RD Series also focuses on comfort, incorporating Night Hours Protection technology that combines minimal brightness settings, an eye-care filter, dark room optimization, and Brightness Intelligence Gen2, which automatically adjusts to ambient lighting.

Key Features at a Glance:

● Productivity-focused aspect ratio - 16:10

● WQXGA(2560 x 1600) resolution with 95% P3 for visual brilliance

● Fine-Coated anti-glare, anti-reflective panel with EyeCare for clear coding

● Coding mode with crystal-clear fonts for light/dark themes

● Night Hours Protection with auto brightness intelligence

● KVM switch, multi-stream transport, software productivity suite

● Ergonomic adjustability and recycled materials construction

Price- Rs 31,990/-

Available online.