itel introduces the Unicorn smartwatch 2 in 1 Pendant smartwatch

itel, reinvents its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the itel Unicorn Pendant watch, under the newly introduced premium Unicorn Series. The itel Unicorn comes as a fashionable pendant smartwatch which can transition from a wristwatch to a pendant watch adding a new layer of swag to the Gen Z fashion. The smartwatch is not only an awe-inspiring accessory but also comes packed with several premium features such as the stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 500 Nits brightness, always-on display, and 200+ stylish watch faces with DIY Watch face studio.

The smartwatch boasts a sleek body design thanks to innovative IML technology. This luxury smartwatch is available in two captivating colors: Dark Chrome and Champagne Gold. The smartwatch also features a premium slim metallic build ensuring a fresh, trendy, and convenient design. The smartwatch offers 7 days back up and 15 days standby, and charges up to 80% in just 30 minutes ensuring a long-lasting and hassle-free user experience.

The Itel Unicorn Pendant watch isn't just a fashion statement; it's also a versatile performer, excelling in smooth multitasking and enhanced health monitoring features. The smartwatch offers health features such as Female cycle tracking, stress monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and many more to elevate the lifestyle of the users. With an active AI voice assistant and IP68 water resistance, the watch offers easy navigation and protection, making it an ideal companion of the modern Gen Z’s everyday adventures.

Special Utility Features

Track activities with precision using the versatile stopwatch function. Enjoy uninterrupted music playback on the move with intuitive controls. Never lose your phone with the handy "find my phone" feature. Stay focused with Do Not Disturb mode and illuminate your path with the built-in flashlight Capture every moment with camera control and stay informed with real-time weather updates. Wake up refreshed with customizable alarm settings. Elevate your every day with the Unicorn Pendant watch, embracing convenience and style in one compact design.

Improved Health Monitoring.

Unicorn Pendant Watch can continuously monitor heart rate in real-time while also tracking sleep patterns without sacrificing performance. The smartwatch also features several health features such as a mood Monitor, 110+ Sports Mode with one touch sports mode access, 24 x 7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Sedentary Reminder, Breathing Exercise, Stress Monitor, Sleep Monitor, SpO2 Monitor, Female Cycle Tracking, and Water Reminder

AI voice assistant

With its intuitive interface, this assistant opens all kinds of applications through simple voice commands. Just give orders, sit back, and let your assistant save you the typing. Whether it's launching apps, sending messages, or setting reminders, it streamlines your tasks effortlessly, allowing you to focus on what matters most. Experience the convenience of voice-controlled efficiency with the AI Voice Assistant, your personal productivity partner.

Price- INR 2899/-