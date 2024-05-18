Gadgets of the week (May 17 to May 24): IZI Sky Pro Drone, GOVO GoSurround 955, Redmi Pad SE and more

While there are plenty of quality tabs in the market, Redmi’s PAD SE may just be the right one with both excellent features and excellent pricing to boot. First off, the SE has a 11 inch FHD+ display that’s sharp and vivid (even in sunlight), it also has a 90Hz refresh rate so the page scrolling and images are smooth. A large 8000mAh battery lasts extensively (several days on light usage), while sound is clear and dynamic, thanks to Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device is also light (478g) and slim (7.36mm) and can be carried easily on trips, holidays etc. A powerful SD 680 SOC keeps everything running smooth with MIUI Pad OS on board. The SE also comes with expandable storage slot, dual cameras and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For me, there’s a lot to like about the Pad SE; I can see children, youngsters and adults finding good use for this device. mi.com

Price: INR 12,999