Amazfit BIP 5 Unity smartwatch launched in India

Amazfit, the leading global smartwatch brand has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Amazfit BIP 5 Unity in India. The smartwatch offers a seamless fusion of style and functionality for individuals embracing active lifestyles. The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity boasts a stunning 1.91" display that effortlessly showcases vital health metrics, immersing users in their downloadable mini apps.

Equipped with the advanced health-centred operating system Zepp OS 3.0, Amazfit BIP 5 Unity will allow users to experience enhanced interaction and access to a deeper ecosystem of downloadable mini apps, games and watch faces. Many of these are specially tailored for this generation of Zepp OS, promising a personalised and enriching user experience. The smartwatch comes with the latest AI-powered personal wellness assistant, Zepp Aura to provide personal health reports, soothing soundscapes and sleep insights.

The Amazfit BIP 5 Unity comes equipped with a host of cutting-edge features designed to enhance every aspect of users' active lifestyle. Consumers can enjoy seamless connectivity with Bluetooth Phone Calls, ensuring them to stay connected wherever they go.

Available in Grey, Charcoal, and Pink, the Amazfit BIP 5 Unity is not only stylish but also practical, boasting an IP68 water-resistant rating. Its array of sensors including an accelerometer sensor, heart rate sensor, and 3-axis motion sensor ensure accurate and comprehensive health tracking. Encased within a stainless steel frame, the Amazfit smartwatch balances sophistication with durability, catering to the demands of even the most rigorous fitness routines.

The smart recognition feature, coupled with over 120 Sports Modes, ensures accurate activity tracking tailored to users unique fitness regimen. Users can also monitor their health comprehensively with 24-hour Heart Rate, SpO₂, and Stress Monitoring capabilities.

Users can stay organised and connected with features like calendar reminders, call notifications, sedentary reminders, and smartphone apps notifications. With a fast charge time of just 120 minutes and a battery life of up to 12 days, the Amazfit BIP 5 Unity keeps up with your active lifestyle without missing a beat.

Price: Rs 6,999/-

Available online.