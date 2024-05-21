AI comes to Smart Rings with Noise

Noise has brought the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to its premium flagship smart wearable, Luna Ring. A personal wellness coach powered by AI, this development makes Noise the first brand globally to bring AI to a smart ring, setting a new benchmark in the wearable technology industry.

Designed to augment the smart wearable experience and users' lifestyle patterns effectively, this upgrade will elevate the Luna Ring to a personalized all-time health companion, significantly elevating the lifestyle quotient and hence the user experience. With this pioneering feature, users can now access their Luna Ring to track fitness metrics with unparalleled precision and intuitiveness, empowering them with AI-driven actionable insights to optimize their lifestyle and achieve their full potential. Through AI, the Luna Ring learns habits, sleep patterns, activity levels, and health goals, providing tailored suggestions previously limited in a smart ring.

Crafted by top minds in sports science, engineering, and data science, the Luna Ring is a testament to Noise's commitment to bringing meaningful innovation in its devices to empower users to “rise to brilliance.” Processing vast volumes of data across over 70 bio-markers daily, the Luna Ring leverages state-of-the-art algorithms and insights from leading fitness and wellness experts and is trained on over a billion anonymized data points from 20 million users. With this new addition, Noise cements its position as a global leader in wearable technology, empowering users to take charge of their health and wellness in a transformative way. The AI-powered Luna Ring will share in-depth insights and customized recommendations for a more intuitive, personalized experience such as:

Ask Anything: Seamlessly interact with Luna AI to get instant answers to your queries, such as your average HRV or personalized recommendations based on your fitness data

Body Insights: Gain deeper insights into your body's signals and rhythms, allowing you to optimize your health and well-being with Luna AI's personalized recommendations e.g. understand why you feel tired despite sleeping well.

Personal Coach and Nutritionist: Receive customized training routines and nutrition recommendations from Luna AI, tailored to your fitness goals and hyper-personalized using your bio-markers

The AI feature is currently being rolled out in beta and will be available to all users over the next 1-2 weeks. This ensures that users can start experiencing the benefits of AI-driven insights and personalized health coaching right away.

Luna Ring is engineered to catalyze a transformative lifestyle shift with its best-in-class features. Validated by IIIT-Hyderabad and All is Well (AIW) with 98.2% accuracy, this smart ring features a fighter jet-grade titanium body, ensuring durability and reliability. It tracks over 70 body metrics, providing users with meaningful insights into activity, readiness, and sleep quality to unlock their full potential. Seamlessly integrating technology into a minimal yet impactful design, Luna Ring transforms data into actionable intelligence for a productive lifestyle. Available in seven-ring sizes and five colours – Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black – Luna Ring offers both style and substance.