BOULT introduces two budget-friendly gaming TWS 'Z40' and 'Y1' buds

BOULT is expanding into the gaming TWS segment with the much-anticipated launch of its Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds. Both of the TWS from BOULT share a range of impressive features designed to elevate your gaming experience. With dual device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 technology, and Combat™ Gaming Mode with ultra-low latency of 40ms, you can seamlessly switch between devices and enjoy minimal latency for immersive gaming sessions. The inbuilt ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC technology in both TWS guarantees clear communication, even in noisy and blurry environments.

Both TWS earbuds can be connected and operated via the BOULT AMP App, available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. These TWS earbuds are proudly Made in India, ensuring quality craftsmanship, while touch controls and voice assistant support offer convenience during gameplay. Additionally, their IPX5 water resistance provides durability, making them suitable for intense gaming sessions without worrying about sweat or light rain. Powered by BoomX™ Technology and 10mm drivers, these earbuds deliver supreme bass and crisp audio quality at all times.

The successor of the Best Selling series, the Z40 Gaming TWS by BOULT offers exclusive features tailored to enhance your gaming experience. With an impressive 60 hours of battery life, you can enjoy extended gaming sessions without interruption. Its unique Black Moss and Electric White colour variants, complemented by RGB lights, add a stylish flair to your gaming setup. Its BoomX™ Technology and AAC SBC Codec support also deliver supreme bass and exceptional audio quality, immersing you fully into the gaming world.