Scarlett Johansson criticises OpenAI over a ChatGPT voice ‘eerily’ similar to hers

Actress Scarlett Johansson shared that she turned down OpenAI‘s request to lend her voice to ChatGPT system, and added that she was “shocked” and “angered” that the company went ahead and used a voice that sounded very similar to hers anyway.

Johansson said that her lawyers contacted OpenAI to have the voice of Sky, one of the new voices in the GPT-4o chatbot, pulled down, reports renowned media publication.

It was last week, when OpenAI introduced the Sky voice, which sounded very much like that of Johansson’s AI companion in Spike Jonze’s 2013 movie Her in a demo of GPT-4o. The company shared that it would “pause” the use of the Sky voice.