Zebronics introduces ZEB-AEON headphones

The Zeb-Aeon ensures uninterrupted immersion up-to 110 hours* of playback on a single charge and these headphones charge up in mere 10 minutes to give a 10-hour back-up*. With its Active Noise Cancellation feature (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) in-built mic, this provides crystal clear audio during calls / gaming. Equipped with high quality 40mm dynamic driver that produces crisp-trebles, deep bass and combined with the gaming mode, it ensures a low-latency gaming experience.

Zeb-Aeonis ergonomically designed with a foldable, light-weight body with soft ear cushions that makes it ideal for extended usage sessions. With Bluetooth v5.3 offering dual pairing and a 3.5mm AUX input for versatile connectivity, this also supports voice assistants such as Android Google assistant and Apple iOS Siri. The in-built rechargeable battery can be charged with a Type-C cable. Zeb-Aeon comes in three colors – Black, Blue and Beige.

Price Rs. 1999/-

Available online.