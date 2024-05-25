People often get emotional when they try Vision Pro for first time: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday said that the results of the company's virtual reality (VR) headset Vision Pro are so profound that "people are often emotional the first time they try it". His comment comes after Apple was awarded a Black Pencil at the D&AD Awards, one of the highest honours in the creative industries.

The company won the award for the design of its visionOS (operating system) for Vision Pro. In a post on X, Cook congratulated the Apple Design Team for winning this rare award. "Apple Vision Pro was made possible by years of breakthroughs from our design and engineering teams.

The result is so profound that people are often emotional the first time they try it. I've seen it firsthand," he wrote. In the comment section of the post, people congratulated Cook and the team for this achievement. "Congratulations on creating yet another generation-defining product. I use mine for multiple hours every single day, for work and play. It's honestly astonishing to me that, yet again, Apple has successfully redefined the human-machine interface for the next generation of products. Great work," a user wrote. "Thank you for this amazing technology! And congratulations on winning the award Tim," another user said. The tech giant officially launched Vision Pro in the US on February 2. It starts at $3,500.