BluSmart launches new 'charge' app to meet diverse EV customer needs

Electric vehicle (EV) company BluSmart on Monday launched a new app -- 'BluSmart Charge' on Google Play Store and Apple App Store to meet diverse EV customer needs. Along with the new app, the company also expanded its charging infrastructure network and opened its 50th EV charging hub.

According to the EV firm, the BluSmart Charge app represents the 'ARC' promise -- Accessible, Reliable, and Convenient charging for all and the key features include -- enhanced charger discovery, unified app experience, digitised entry and exit, and centralised fleet management system.

With more than 7,500 EV fleets, the company has completed over 14.9 million emission-free trips covering more than 492 million electric km saving 35.7 million kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, since inception in 2019, according to the company.